ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer, eight people were in the commercial chicken house at the time of the collapse. Seven of the individuals were able to free themselves from the scene, but their conditions as of Friday afternoon are unknown.

The eight people inside the building were private contractors hired by Hillandale Farms to demolish several buildings on the property. No chickens were inside the barn at the time of the collapse.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A member of the Gettysburg Fire Department says the vacant building was a part of Hillendale Farms on the 300 block of Spicer Road in Heiderlsburg Township.

Emergency crews from six different counties, including Adams, York, and Cumberland fire departments, responded and remain on the scene.

“Just because of the fatality it’s probably going to be a few more hours at least until we can clear the scene. This is a death investigation. This is very unfortunate and our thoughts and prayers do go out to the family,” Trooper Frazer said.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Adams County Coroner’s Office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating.