PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — AT&T announced that they are making expansions in four Pennsylvania counties by adding new 5G sites.

According to AT&T, the mobile broadband sites throughout Pennsylvania are going to enhance the coverage and capacity.

These new sites include:

Franklin County: A new mobile broadband site in Greencastle around Ripley and Marbury

Lancaster County: A new site in Roseville will improve coverage and capacity around the Intersection of Routes 222 and 30 near Mosser Village

Lebanon County: A new site will enhance coverage north of Myerstown, Lebanon County, off Route 422

York County: A new site will boost coverage and capacity in Nashville

AT&T also mentioned that these enhancements will also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. The Band 14 spectrum is set aside by the government for FirstNet, however in an emergency this band can be locked and set aside for Band 14 subscribers.

When not in use, AT&T customers will be able to use the band’s added coverage and capacity.