LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The suspect in an attempted homicide investigation was arrested Wednesday in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on March 22 officers from the Darby Borough Police Department in Delaware County responded to a shooting from a neighbor dispute.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The investigation led police to obtain a warrant for Lamont Bost for criminal attempt homicide and related charges.

Lancaster Police say Bost was located and taken into custody around 10:50 a.m. on the 200 block of N. Reservoir Street after being contacted by police in Delaware County.

According to court records, Bost is awaiting a preliminary hearing.