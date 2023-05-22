(WHTM) — Auditor General Tim DeFoor is pushing for financial literacy education in all Pennsylvania schools.

DeFoor spent six weeks crossing the state to see how schools are teaching students about credit scores, savings investments and loans.

Currently, schools in Pennsylvania are not required to teach financial literacy, and only a small number of districts currently do.

DeFoor says that needs to change.

“We have a generation of students who graduated from school who need to understand debt, how to sustain wealth and how to be money smart. It’s this generation that we’ll need to depend on to create businesses, create jobs, to fuel our next economy,” DeFoor said.

A bill sponsored by a Lebanon County Senator would require high school students to take a personal finance course in order to graduate. That bill passed the Senate and is now headed to the House.