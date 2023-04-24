(WHTM) — The skies over Pennsylvania were lit up on Sunday night as the Aurora Borealis occurred on Sunday evening.

The Aurora Borealis, sometimes called the Northern Lights, is caused by collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere.

Most of the time, these events take place closer to the north pole. The cause of some Pennsylvania residents seeing the aurora borealis is a severe geomagnetic storm. According to NOAA, this is the only way for most people to actually experience space weather.

Places are far south as Arkansas were able to see this amazing sight.

Further south the display is when a large coronal mass ejection from the Sun creates a huge geomagnetic storm in the Earth’s outer atmosphere, according to NOAA.