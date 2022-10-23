HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Cancer Society held its Bark for Life event in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The day included a walk, vendors, activities, and games. The organization said it is a great way to spend time with your furry friends while also raising money to support cancer patients, their families as well as their caregivers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We come out here as a community, help support each other and do this for a greater mission of celebrating and fighting cancer,” Event chairman Jim Anderson said.

The goal of the vent was to raise $5,000.