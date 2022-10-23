HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Cancer Society held its Bark for Life event in Hummelstown, Dauphin County on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The day included a walk, vendors, activities, and games. The organization said it is a great way to spend time with your furry friends while also raising money to support cancer patients, their families as well as their caregivers.
“We come out here as a community, help support each other and do this for a greater mission of celebrating and fighting cancer,” Event chairman Jim Anderson said.
The goal of the vent was to raise $5,000.