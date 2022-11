LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bayer, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, is spending more than $43 million to expand its Myerstown, Lebanon County location.

The addition will add 70,000 square feet and a new room for more packaging lines.

Bayer has been at their Myerstown location, which acts as its primary United States production location, for 75 years.

Over-the-counter medications such as Aleve, Claritin, and Alka-Seltzer are all produced at the Myerstown plant.