GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg Fire Department got a service call around 8:31 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 to assist police and Pennsylvania State Game Wardens with a bear that was stuck in a tree.

According to the fire department, the small bear made a habitat in the tree just across from the courthouse on Baltimore Street.

The fire department says they utilized their truck ladders to lift the wardens up near the bear, the wardens then tranquilized the bear putting it to sleep.

A tarp was used to catch the bear that was falling out of the tree.

Once the bear was on the ground, the wardens measured and tagged the bear before removing the bear from the scene.