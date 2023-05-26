LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The bear that attacked two kids in Luzerne County has been euthanized, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The game commission says two bears, a male and a female, were caught in live traps after the May 22 bear attack in Wright Township that injured a 5-year-old and a 14-month-old.

After comparing DNA on the clothes of the injured children when they were attacked, it was confirmed that the trapped female bear was the same bear that attacked the children.

Dr. Jane Huffman of the Wildlife Genetics Institution at East Stroudsburg University completed the DNA testing.

“While the agency doesn’t take lightly its duty to follow protocol to euthanize a bear involved in an attack, it also places great importance on ensuring public safety, and in this case we have fulfilled our responsibility through our actions,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

The male bear that was captured was relocated to a remote area.