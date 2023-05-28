UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Upper Allen Township Police, there have been reports of bears being sighted in the area of Gettysburg Pike and East Winding Hill Road.

One of the reports states that there were two bears together seen crossing the roadway in the area.

Police say at this time the bears are not being hostile or aggressive.

Residents in the area are being asked by police to move trash containers and bird feeders inside so they don’t attract the bears.

If you see the bears, do not approach them or attempt to confine them.

According to the police, the Pennsylvania State Game Commission was notified of the bear sightings.

Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police via 9-1-1 or 717-238-9676 regarding any concerns about public safety.