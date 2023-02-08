CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania.

The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.

Here is an updated list of all the Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be closing down:

224 W. DeKalb Pike (King of Prussia)

1700 Oxford Dr. (Bethel Park)

1261 Knapp Rd. (North Wales)

2771 Paper Mill Rd. (Wyomissing)

160 Quinn Dr. (Pittsburg)

20111 Rt. 19 (Cranberry Township)

3739 William Penn Highway (Monroeville)

6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500 (Mechanicsburg)

The retailer did not say when the locations plan to close.

Back on Jan. 5, Bed Bath & Beyond said that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

In a Tuesday, Feb. 7 press release, Bed Bath & Beyond says it hopes to maintain 360 namesake stores and about 120 buybuy Baby stores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.