PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– Around this time of the year, you’ll likely see signs along the road for farmer’s market stands or for places to get fresh produce, including ones where you can pick your own.

There are tons of farms in the Midstate, and considering most of the time you drive along the highway you see fields and plains, not to mention sometimes getting stuck behind farm vehicles and horse and buggies.

abc27 has got you covered if you are thinking about going to an orchard this weekend and picking some berries. Below is a list of farms across the Midstate you can pick berries at, according to Yelp:

Lancaster County

Shenk’s Berry Farm in Lititz located at 911 Disston View Dr. On weekdays they are open in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon and then from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the evenings. Their weekend hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

Homefield Care Farm in Millersville can be found at 150 Letort Rd. and their hours are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Friday and on Saturday they are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Abundant Goodness Gardens is a family owned and operated farm in Mount Joy is at 1750 Donegal Springs Rd.

Dauphin County

Strites’ Orchard in Harrisburg is at 1000 Strite’s Rd and is open from 8 a.m. to 6p.m. throughout the week, but are open till 5 a.m. on Saturdays and Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

York County

Mt. Airy Orchards is in Dillsburg at 522 E Mount Airy Rd., with the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sunday they open at noon.

Brown's Orchards & Farm Market can be found in Loganville at 8892 Susquehanna Trail S and they operate under the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the entire week.

Barefoot Farm is in Dover at 6621 Bluebird Lane, and there hours vary depending on the season for the berry.

Cumberland County

Oak Grove Farms is in Mechanicsburg at 846 Fisher Rd, and they are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays they are closed.

Cross The Creek Farm in Newville is at 2035 Pine Road and are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Adams County