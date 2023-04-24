HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As warmer weather comes to the Midstate, you might be looking for a delicious way to cool off. Here’s a list of the best bubble tea (also known as boba) restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Google.

Boba Cha – 4.1/5 stars with 43 reviews Boba Cha has two locations, one in Camp Hill’s Capital City Mall and another in Lancaster’s Park City Mall.

BonBon Tea – 4.8/5 stars with 214 reviews This Vietnamese restaurant offers sandwiches as well as various coffee and bubble tea drinks. BonBon Tea is located on Parkview Lane in Harrisburg.

Den Bubble Tea – 4.3/5 stars with 246 reviews Den Bubble Tea is located on South Progress Avenue in Harrisburg. The restaurant also sells pho, a Vietnamese noodle dish.

Boba Sensei – 4.8/5 stars with 44 reviews Located in Hummelstown, Boba Sensei offers a wide variety of flavors of tea, boba, and toppings.

Freshido – 4.7/5/5 stars with 234 reviews Freshido specializes in poke (a dish made of diced, raw fish and toppings) and meat-based bowls, and bubble tea. Freshido is on Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg.

Pho #1 – 4.8/5 stars with 184 reviews Pho #1 specializes in all Vietnamese cuisine, but they also offer delicious boba tea! The restaurant is located on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg.

P30 Bubble Tea & Asian Cuisine – 4.8/5 stars with 69 reviews Located in Mechanicsburg, P30 is operated by Vietnamese immigrants who want to share an authentic piece of their culture with the Midstate. They also feature a “Top 10 Drinks” list on their website.



Boba/bubble tea is a drink consisting of milk or fruit tea with tapioca “boba pearls” as well. The drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and was brought to the United States in the 1990s to places with large East Asian populations.

This list was written in no particular order and does not represent every bubble tea restaurant in the Midstate.