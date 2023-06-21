(WHTM) – Central Pennsylvania has lots of open countryside, which is a great landscape for horseback riding. There’s plenty of stables and farms that offer lessons and places to ride in the area for those who have never ridden and for veterans looking for a place to trot.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best horseback riding trails in the Midstate, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

Winsome Farm – 444 Nealy Rd Newville, PA 17241

Hickory Hollow Farm – 301 Crooked Creek Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325

Ironstone Ranch – 1 Hollinger Ln Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Nookside Stables – 500 Landisville Rd Manheim, PA 17545

Confederate Trails of Gettysburg Battlefield Horseback Tours – Youth Campground W Confederate Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325

Lancaster area

Flying M Stable – 400 Shreiner Rd Leola, PA 17540

Nookside Stables – 500 Landisville Rd Manheim, PA 17545

Ironstone Ranch – 1 Hollinger Ln Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Cedar Valley Stables – 628 Orchard Rd Reinholds, PA 17569

York area

Ironstone Ranch – 1 Hollinger Ln Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Nookside Stables – 500 Landisville Rd Manheim, PA 17545

Flying M Stable – 400 Shreiner Rd Leola, PA 17540

Star Lance Farm – 5431 Harmony Grove Rd Dover, PA 17315

Hickory Hollow Farm – 301 Crooked Creek Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gettysburg area

Confederate Trails of Gettysburg Battlefield Horseback Tours – Youth Campground W Confederate Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325

Artillery Ridge Campground – 610 Taneytown Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325

Hickory Hollow Farm – 301 Crooked Creek Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325

Chambersburg area