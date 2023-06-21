(WHTM) – Central Pennsylvania has lots of open countryside, which is a great landscape for horseback riding. There’s plenty of stables and farms that offer lessons and places to ride in the area for those who have never ridden and for veterans looking for a place to trot.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best horseback riding trails in the Midstate, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Winsome Farm – 444 Nealy Rd Newville, PA 17241
- Hickory Hollow Farm – 301 Crooked Creek Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Ironstone Ranch – 1 Hollinger Ln Elizabethtown, PA 17022
- Nookside Stables – 500 Landisville Rd Manheim, PA 17545
- Confederate Trails of Gettysburg Battlefield Horseback Tours – Youth Campground W Confederate Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325
Lancaster area
- Flying M Stable – 400 Shreiner Rd Leola, PA 17540
- Nookside Stables – 500 Landisville Rd Manheim, PA 17545
- Ironstone Ranch – 1 Hollinger Ln Elizabethtown, PA 17022
- Cedar Valley Stables – 628 Orchard Rd Reinholds, PA 17569
York area
- Ironstone Ranch – 1 Hollinger Ln Elizabethtown, PA 17022
- Nookside Stables – 500 Landisville Rd Manheim, PA 17545
- Flying M Stable – 400 Shreiner Rd Leola, PA 17540
- Star Lance Farm – 5431 Harmony Grove Rd Dover, PA 17315
- Hickory Hollow Farm – 301 Crooked Creek Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325
Gettysburg area
- Confederate Trails of Gettysburg Battlefield Horseback Tours – Youth Campground W Confederate Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Artillery Ridge Campground – 610 Taneytown Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Hickory Hollow Farm – 301 Crooked Creek Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325
Chambersburg area
- Winsome Farm – 444 Nealy Rd Newville, PA 17241
- Confederate Trails of Gettysburg Battlefield Horseback Tours – Youth Campground W Confederate Ave Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Hickory Hollow Farm – 301 Crooked Creek Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325
- Artillery Ridge Campground – 610 Taneytown Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325