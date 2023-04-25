(WHTM) — Are you an ice cream lover? If so, here are some of the most popular ice cream shops in the Midstate according to Google!

3B Ice Cream

With four locations in the Midstate — two in Harrisburg, one in Dauphin, and one in Duncannon — is a popular ice cream shop that serves everything from sundaes to milkshakes! All of the 3B locations have ratings over 4.5/5 stars and all have hundreds of reviews! The two Harrisburg locations are on Derry Street and Colonial Road.

Urban Churn

With one location in Harrisburg and another in Mechanicsburg, Urban Churn is sure to satisfy all of your ice cream needs. The Harrisburg shop, located on 3rd Street, has 4.8/5 stars on Google with over 150 reviews, and the Mechanicsburg shop on the Carlisle Pike has 4.5/5 stars with 130+ reviews.

Urban Churn is known for their unique seasonal flavors like sauerkraut, summer corn, sweet potato casserole, mango habanero, and more!

Hanna’s Ice Cream Shoppe

With 4.8/5 stars on Google with 238 reviews, Hanna’s Ice Cream Shoppe is in New Cumberland. Right near the Susquehanna River, if you’re on the West Shore and looking for a sweet treat, make sure you check out Hanna’s!

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is a local favorite in central Pennsylvania! Bruster’s has locations in Camp Hill, Goldsboro, Carlisle, and Hanover. Selling everything from cakes, pies, ice cream, and more, Bruster’s cycles through 24 ice cream flavors made “the old-fashioned way” according to their website. Bruster’s has 150 recipes in total that are constantly cycled.

Bruster’s also now carries 14 new ice cream flavors made with oat milk!

Nittany Scoops

Nittany Scoops is in The Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Harrisburg and has 4.4/5 stars on Google with 63 reviews. Nittany Scoops sells the popular Berkey Creamery ice cream from Penn State University.

Some fan favorites from the Berkey Creamery are featured here, including Peachy Paterno, Death by Chocolate, and many more. The Berkey Creamery ice cream is served in cones, pints, and dishes.

Rakestraw’s Ice Cream

Operating since 1903, this ice cream parlor serves over 30 ice cream flavors as well as milkshakes! Located on South Market Street in Mechanicsburg, Rakestraw’s has 4.5/5 stars with 388 reviews on Google.

Rainbow Snow & Ice Cream

Rainbow Snow & Ice Cream in Palmyra is a popular spot with a 4.7/5 star rating with nearly 300 Google reviews. The shop opened in 2005 and is owned and operated by Benn and Ann Sipe. Rainbow Snow & Ice Cream is located on North Railroad Street in Palmyra and is open seven days a week. Rainbow sells sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, smoothies, milkshakes, and more!

Please note, this is not a comprehensive list of ice cream shops in the central Pennsylvania area.