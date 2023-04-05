(WHTM) – Wednesday is National Caramel Day and whether you pronounce it “car-mel” or “cara-mel” this sweet candy can be used in multiple ways.
Caramel ice cream, candy, and coffee are a popular treat amongst caramel lovers.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places in the Midstate to get caramel treats, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Jennies Custom Cakes – 481 Old York Rd, New Cumberland
- Shirley Rae’s – 1347 Saxton Way, Mechanicsburg
- Frederic Loraschi Chocolate – 4615 Hillcrest St, Harrisburg
- Chocolates By Tina Marie – 16 S Rosanna St, Hummelstown
- Zimmerman’s Nuts and Candy – 2701 Elm St, Harrisburg
- Matangos Candies – 1501 Catherine St, Harrisburg
- Cocoa Creek Chocolates – 18 S 18th St, Camp Hill
- sweet 717 – 1233 N 3rd Street, Harrisburg
- Macris Chocolates – 1200 Market St, Lemoyne
- Brittle Bark Company – 33 W Main St, Mechanicsburg
Lancaster area
- Lancaster Sweet Shoppe – 141 N Duke St, Lancaster
- Miesse Candies – 118 N Water St, Lancaster
- Bistro Barberet & Bakery – 26 East King St, Lancaster
- Sweetish Candy – 301 N Queen St, Lancaster
- Cafe One Eight – 18 W Orange St, Lancaster
- Evans Candy – 2100 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster
- Good Life Ice Cream & Treats – 2088 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster
- Beiler’s Donuts – 398 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
- Bonbonniere – 50 N Queen St, Lancaster
- River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen – 311 Stanley K Tanger Dr, Lancaster
York area
- Anstine’s HomeMade Candy – 1901 S Queen St, York
- The Popcorn Loft – 2175 York Crossing, York
- The Copper Crust – 966 S George St, York
- Prince Street Cafe – 2 W Market St, York
- Coffee, Teas, and Thee – 15 S Pershing Ave, York
Gettysburg area
- Kilwins Chocolates – 37 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Gettysburg Baking – 17 Lincoln Sq, Gettysburg
- Eighty-Two – 82 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
- Mr G’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream – 404 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
- Half Pint Creamery – 1101 Biglerville Rd, Gettysburg
- Cone Sweet Cone – 433 Baltimore St, Gettysburg
Lebanon area
- Sydney Roasting – 720 Quentin Rd, Lebanon
- Ancestor Coffeehouse & Creperie -119 Springwood Dr, Lebanon
- Wertz Candies – 718 Cumberland St, Lebanon
- Patches Family Creamery – 201 Fonderwhite Rd, Lebanon