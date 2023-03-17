PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Where is the best place in Pennsylvania to get corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day?
Corned beef and cabbage is a Saint Patrick’s Day tradition dating back as far as the 19th century.
According to Yelp, these are the best restaurants in Pennsylvania to find corned beef and cabbage:
Best corned beef and cabbage in Philadelphia
- Billy Murphy’s Irish Saloon – 3333 Conrad St, Philadelphia
- Halligan’s Pub – 1619 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia
- Brittingham’s Pub – 640 Germantown Pike, Lafayette
- Fadó Irish Pub – 1500 Locust St, Philadelphia
- John Henry’s Pub – 98 Cricket Ave, Ardmore
Best corned beef and cabbage in Pittsburgh
- Piper’s Pub – 1828 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
- Mullaneys Harp and Fiddle – 2329 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
- Riley’s Pour House – 215 E Main St, Carnegie
- The Pub in the Park – 7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale
- Max’s Allegheny Tavern – 537 Suismon St, Pittsburgh
Best corned beef and cabbage in Harrisburg-area
- McCleary’s Public House – 130 W Front St, Marietta
- O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen – 800 E Park Dr, Harrisburg
- Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House – 28-30 E King St, Lancaster
- McGrath’s Pub – 202 Locust St, Harrisburg
- Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen – 2850 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra
Best corned beef and cabbage in Scranton-area
- Siamsa Irish Pub – 636 Main St, Stroudsburg
- CrisNics – 189 Barney St, Wilkes-Barre
- The Original Pocono Pub – Rt 611, Bartonsville
- Fáilte Irish Pub & Steak House – 1492 Rte 739, Dingmans Ferry
- Trails End Pub and Grill – 193 Resort Dr, Tannersville