PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Where is the best place in Pennsylvania to get corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day?

Corned beef and cabbage is a Saint Patrick’s Day tradition dating back as far as the 19th century.

According to Yelp, these are the best restaurants in Pennsylvania to find corned beef and cabbage:

Best corned beef and cabbage in Philadelphia

  1. Billy Murphy’s Irish Saloon – 3333 Conrad St, Philadelphia
  2. Halligan’s Pub – 1619 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia
  3. Brittingham’s Pub – 640 Germantown Pike, Lafayette
  4. Fadó Irish Pub – 1500 Locust St, Philadelphia
  5. John Henry’s Pub – 98 Cricket Ave, Ardmore

Best corned beef and cabbage in Pittsburgh

  1. Piper’s Pub – 1828 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
  2. Mullaneys Harp and Fiddle – 2329 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
  3. Riley’s Pour House – 215 E Main St, Carnegie
  4. The Pub in the Park – 7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale
  5. Max’s Allegheny Tavern – 537 Suismon St, Pittsburgh

Best corned beef and cabbage in Harrisburg-area

  1. McCleary’s Public House – 130 W Front St, Marietta
  2. O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen – 800 E Park Dr, Harrisburg
  3. Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House – 28-30 E King St, Lancaster
  4. McGrath’s Pub – 202 Locust St, Harrisburg
  5. Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen – 2850 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra

Best corned beef and cabbage in Scranton-area

  1. Siamsa Irish Pub – 636 Main St, Stroudsburg
  2. CrisNics – 189 Barney St, Wilkes-Barre
  3. The Original Pocono Pub – Rt 611, Bartonsville
  4. Fáilte Irish Pub & Steak House – 1492 Rte 739, Dingmans Ferry
  5. Trails End Pub and Grill – 193 Resort Dr, Tannersville