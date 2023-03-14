HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – Looking for a reason to order dessert, then look no further than pie on National Pi Day!

Here is a list of the highest rated places to get pie in the Harrisburg area, according to Yelp. These restaurants all had at least 50 reviews.

Squeaky Rail Diner – Located on 505 N Enola Rd in Enola, Squeaky Rail Diner has 75 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars. Several reviews mention pie, but there is no pie currently listed on the menu. The Soda Jerk Diner & Dairy Bar – Located on 403 E Main St in Hummelstown, The Soda Jerk Diner & Dairy Bar has 548 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars. They offer coconut cream, apple, blueberry, and cherry pie. Harvest Seasonal Grill – Located on 2625 Brindle Dr in Harrisburg, Harvest Seasonal Grill has 605 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars. According to one review they serve a peanut butter cream pie “to die for.” Culhane’s Steak House – Located on 1 Laurel Rd in New Cumberland, Culhane’s Steak House has 55 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars. They offer a homemade peanut butter pie.

Menus are subject to change. If you don’t want to go out for dessert you can always make your own pie for Pi Day.