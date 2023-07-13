LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A restaurant that specializes in serving customers Mexican/American food in Lancaster County is closing, but not for good.

Taking to Facebook, Almigo’s posted that their final day will be on Saturday, July 15, and then they are closing their doors, just two years after they opened at 2309 Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township.

The reason for the closure announcement is that the establishment will be undergoing a change in owners, the restaurant wrote in a post. The owners who operate the Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar off of Rohrerstown Road are taking over.

According to the soon-to-be new owners, there is currently no date slated for a reopening or name that was chosen, but they will serve hand-cut steak, seafood, and pasta. They said that they will release more information in the future.

The eatery did thank its loyal customers for the years in its post, even saying about the struggles the restaurant endured in recent years.

“Trust me when I say [all] will be just fine!! Better than fine! Thank you to our loyal customers who are concerned. It’s not an easy decision so please be kind!”

A final hoorah is planned for Almigo’s final day where they will have drink and food specials starting at 2 p.m.