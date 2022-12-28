HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a motor vehicle during the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg Police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets for a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle and the bicyclist. The bicyclist was identified as an adult woman who was transported to a local hospital for emergency care, but later died from her injuries.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

According to Harrisburg Police, the initial investigation revealed that the motor vehicle was traveling south on Cameron St, with a solid green traffic light. The bicyclist was traveling west across Cameron St when the collision occurred.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.