CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was killed while riding in Lancaster County on Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say the bike and a 1994 Ford SuperDuty collided at the intersection of South Pool Forge Road and Nolt Road. Troopers say the 44-year-old male bicyclist from Blue Bell “proceeded without clearance through the stop sign” and impacted the passenger side of the truck.

The impact knocked the rider off the bike and under the rear passenger side wheel of the truck. The truck came to a stop a short distance from the time of the impact and the driver moved his truck forward.

The bicyclist was transported to Reading Hospital where he later died from his injuries.