LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.

The rider sustained possible life-threatening trauma and was transported to an area hospital. The bike sustained minor damage to its frame and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

State Police withheld the name of the bicyclist.