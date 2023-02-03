PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were in Philadelphia on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 3.

Pennsylvania acts as a battleground state, and Biden was looking ahead to next year’s presidential election.

Although it is unclear at this time if Biden will run for re-election, he spoke about the resurgence of jobs and the threat of so-called “extreme” Republicans at the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee.

“I think America over the previous past five, six, seven years, began to wonder if we can do big things. There’s nothing, there’s nothing we’ve ever set our minds to as a country that we haven’t succeeded in doing,” Biden said.

Biden also spoke about the good the infrastructure law is helping the nation’s safety and progress towards providing good jobs.