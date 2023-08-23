(WHTM) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region just got a big boost.

Today, employees with the Giant Company packed a few hundred bags of food and school supplies for students. Preparing them to head back to school.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentoring program where adults provide extra guidance for young people.

Krystina Schultz, of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region said, ” Giving them an opportunity to start the school year with confidence and for them to have a day to connect with their bigs and go school supply shopping for free.”

Those bags will be distributed to the kids this Saturday at a back-to-school block party.