HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is inviting the community to “bowl for a cause” at your local bowling alley.

BBBSCR’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake event raises funds to help sustain mentoring relationships and support hundreds of kids throughout the community. Big Brothers Big Sisters works to follow their mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

According to BBSCR, all of the proceeds from Bowl for Kids’ Sake will stay local and support the youth within the communities that are raising the funds.

Each team participating at the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event will have two hours of bowling, free shoe rentals, pizza, drinks, music, t-shirts, and raffle prizes.

You can register for Bowl for Kids’ Sake at the following sessions:

Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at ABC West in Mechanicsburg

Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at ABC West in Mechanicsburg

Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m. at ABC East in Harrisburg

Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. at Palmyra Bowling in Palmyra

Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at Midway Bowl in Carlisle

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is open to all community members, families, clubs, companies, and organizations. You can register to bowl by clicking here.

“Our lanes are filling up fast this year,” says President & CEO Amy Rote. “This event is a great

opportunity for companies to engage employees in team building and make a big impact in their community.”

Teams for the Bowl for Kids’ Sake program are made up of five individuals. Each team is asked to raise $500 collectively, averaging out to $100 a person. The program does encourage everyone to “think big” and raise above the minimum.

The top fundraisers will receive a prize, for both individual fundraisers and team fundraisers.

BBBSCR is expecting to reach a goal of $125,000 this year.

Hershey’s Chocolate World will be the title sponsor for the event this year.

“Hershey’s Chocolate World is pleased to be the title sponsor again this year,” said Suzanne Jones, Vice President of The Hershey Experience at The Hershey Company. “We’re passionate about improving the lives of youth in our local community, and supporting this event furthers Hershey’s purpose of making more moments of goodness.”