HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of the Harrisburg Mall are proposing a plan to demolish the shopping complex to make room for a redevelopment project.

The Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street, is owned by a Baltimore-based company called St. John Properties. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, St. John Properties proposed a redevelopment plan of the 50+ year old mall to the Swatara Township Planning Commission.

According to St. John Properties, their proposed redevelopment plan will not impact the Bass Pro Shop, but no comment was given as to the other stores and businesses that will or will not be affected. Moving forward, the redevelopment plan is set to develop an array of new shops and businesses, consisting of:

Mix of retail shops

Multi-use business spaces which are set to appeal to: Medical offices Schools Light manufactoring General offices



The redevelopment plan is still in the early stages of the approval process, but St. John Properties hopes to begin the redevelopment project this upcoming year.

“We are just starting the rezoning and entitlement process, it all depends on how quickly we move through the necessary approvals,” Vice President, Development for St. John Properties Karen Watsic said. “At the very earliest, we wouldn’t begin mall demolition until 2024.”

According to St. John Properties, the cost of the project and the anticipated completion date is still unknown. Additionally, renderings of the proposed redevelopment plan will not be made available until St. John Properties submits an official application to Swatara Township.

abc27 reached out to the Swatara Township Planning Commission, but was unable to make contact at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available