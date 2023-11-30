NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Big Spring High School students were dismissed early on Thursday after what the district is calling a “fraudulent threat.”

According to Big Spring School District Superintendent Dr. Nicholas Guarente, on Thursday morning the school received a threat that led to the evacuation of all students to Mount Rock Elementary School.

Guarente says the “initial assessments suggest the threat is not credible” however students were evacuated as a precaution.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed by the district, which says police conducted a sweep on school premises.

“The well-being of our students is our top priority, and we do not take such situations lightly,” said Guarente.

Buses are picking up students at Mount Rock Elementary to transport them home for the day.