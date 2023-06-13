(WHTM) — Efforts to allow Pennsylvania teachers to wear their faith advanced on Tuesday.

The House Education Committee unanimously approved a bill that would remove a section of the education code prohibiting teachers from wearing clothing, emblems or jewelry that reflect their religious beliefs.

Pennsylvania is the only state that still has this ban.

Pennsylvania Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County co-sponsored the bill, saying the current law violates first amendment rights.

The bill is now headed to the full House.