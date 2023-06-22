(WHTM) — Twenty-five counties in Pennsylvania require vehicle emissions testing every year to improve air quality and combat pollution.

In the Midstate, they include Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York. But are those tests really necessary, especially on newer vehicles?

One state senator says no, and his bill to exempt them passed the Senate.

New cars need to pass emissions tests and the price of that sticker is about $40 per year.

“I don’t I don’t think it serves any legitimate purpose. I think it’s an antiquated system that was put in place that seemed like a good idea at the time,” said Senator Wayne Langerholc (R), chairman of the transportation committee.

Langerholc’s Senate Bill 561 would exempt cars less than five years old from those tests because the cars rarely fail.

“The data that we’ve gotten are 99.65% of those vehicles pass emissions,” Langerholc said. “It’s not a novel idea. It’s been done in other states, actually. California, which you think of California being a very restrictive state has an eight-year requirement.”

Senate Bill 562 would add seven more counties to the dozens that are completely exempt from emissions testing in Pennsylvania.

“To say that you’re going to require emissions testing for just those cars in Cambria County, but I live less than a mile from the Somerset County line, they don’t need it. You know, it’s cars going back and forth across county lines. It’s not just this air staying within Cambria County,” said Langerholc.

Both of the bills passed with bipartisan votes.

Philadelphia Democrat Art Haywood was a hard no. He says it’s important to trust but verify new vehicles.

“The claim that they’re not polluting is demonstrated when the emissions test are taken, not before the emissions tests are taken. And so we need to have verification that there’s no polluting, as opposed to a statement by manufacturer Toyota or General Motors or Honda,” Haywood said.

The people who collect the $40 a year to conduct those tests are also likely opposed, though not publicly.

“It’s why, you know, government sometimes gets a bad name. You enact all these taxes and nobody ever talks about reducing them or eliminating them,” said Langerholc.

Versions of both bills have passed the Senate in the past but were stalled in the House. Perhaps this year they will get it in gear.