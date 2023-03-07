HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill that would allow cars like Jeeps and Broncos to drive on Pennsylvania roads without doors unanimously passed the State Senate on Tuesday.

The bill, Senate Bill 298, was introduced by Senator Devlin Robinson (R-Allegheny).

“This legislation will align Pennsylvania with the rest of the nation regarding doorless driving freedoms,” Robinson said. “I am pleased my Senate colleagues voted in favor of this bill, so all Pennsylvanians can participate in the enjoyments of doorless driving, especially while exploring the natural wonders of our state.”

Cars would still be required to have standard safety equipment, such as side view mirrors and seatbelt protections, even while driving doorless.

Senate Bill 298 is now on its way to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives where it will be voted on.