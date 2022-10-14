HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing.

The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not accessible to the public, the release says. Officials will not require widespread euthanasia of the site’s zoo birds, the release notes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The domestic birds at the park tested negative for avian influenza, according to the release. As a precaution, several outdoor exotic bird exhibits are no longer on display and will not be available for public viewing for the rest of the park’s season to protect the birds from possible infection, the release says.

“The zookeeping staff at the park is working with state officials to ensure all procedures and protocols are followed to contain the disease to the single enclosure,” according to the release.

Earlier this month, bird flu outbreaks were reported in a backyard chicken flock in Lancaster County and at a commercial farm in York County.