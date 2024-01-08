LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Bird-in-Hand Family Inn will be reopening its doors after a deadly explosion last year.

abc27 news reported back on December 18 when there was a deadly explosion at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn that caused the death of a long-time Bird-in-Hand employee and resulted in more than $1 million in damages.

Bird-in-Hand has since reopened its restaurant and smorgasbord after undergoing multiple inspections.

“You can be confident that comfort and safety are our top priority, and we are grateful to be able to welcome guests back to our restaurant and stage,” said John E. Smucker, II, Bird-in-Hand’s president and chief executive officer. “Although the Family Inn currently remains closed, we hope to be able to announce a reopening date soon.”

On Monday, Bird-in-Hand announced that their Family Inn is now scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, January 9. According to the company, guests will be able to be accommodated in the Pool Building, which was undamaged in the explosion and fire.

According to Bird-in-Hand, the fire damaged the sales office, registration area, and several rooms in the Front Building. Pending the results of the inspector’s report, they plan on rebuilding all those facilities.

“Guests can be confident that our Pool Building has passed all appropriate inspections,” Smucker

said. “Once we receive an occupancy permit for the undamaged portion on the west end of the

Front Building, we anticipate opening up those rooms as well.”

Hotel staff are in the process of contacting guests who had reservations for the closed portions of the Family Inn to inform them of the updates. For any questions regarding existing reservations, or to book any room or suite, you can call (717)-768-8271 or email centralReservations@Bird-in-Hand.com.

“Our family has served visitors to Lancaster County for decades, and we look forward to carrying

on our tradition of hospitality long into the future,” Smucker added.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.