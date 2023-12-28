BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) – The Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord reopened Thursday after a deadly explosion at the adjacent Bird-in-Hand Family Inn earlier this month.

Bird-in-Hand Corporation says the restaurant underwent multiple inspections including structural, gas line and tank, water, electrical, and heating, before reopening.

Also reopening is the Bird-in-Hand Stage with their final performance of the season on December 30.

“You can be confident that comfort and safety are our top priority, and we are grateful to be able to welcome guests back to our restaurant and stage,” said John E. Smucker, II, Bird-in-Hand’s president and chief executive officer. “Although the Family Inn currently remains closed, we hope to be able to announce a reopening date soon.”

Longtime hotel employee Michelle Miller was killed in the December 18 explosion while working as a night auditor.

“Michelle was a long-time and much-loved member of the Bird-in-Hand family, and we are heartbroken by her tragic loss,” Smucker II said. “We are committed to honoring her memory.”

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the explosion and fire was due to propane. The explosion leveled the hotel’s office and damaged several hotel rooms.

No guests were staying at the inn because it was closed for annual repairs that had not yet begun. State Police believe there was at least $1 million worth of damages to the inn.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals and the State Police Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating with a partial scope.