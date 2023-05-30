MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Middletown Borough Police Department is investigating the death of a bird after it was found struck with a blow dart.

Police say on May 26 officers responded to the 600 block of Adelia Street for suspicious activity and a deceased robin.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The homeowner told police they found several small arrows in their backyard and a deceased robin in their driveway that had been hit with one.

Police identified the arrows as blow darts, which are extremely sharp and can be propelled through a dart gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Borough Police at 717-558-6900.