HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bishop Gainer of the Saint Patrick Cathedral will allow an exception to not eating meat for St. Patrick’s Day.

During Lent, some Catholics abstain from eating red meat on Fridays, usually by replacing meals with pasta, fish, or other non-red meat options.

St. Patrick’s Day is known for corned beef and cabbage, so the Bishop waved the no meat on Friday rule for one day.