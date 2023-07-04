YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks didn’t have to wait until sundown to have a “blast.”
The 58th annual Fourth of July Blast took place in York County on Tuesday. At the event, there were food trucks, a car show and all kinds of stuff for families, even if it’s not exactly the biggest event in the region, which is the point, according to the attendees.
“It’s a community event everybody comes here. You see people you went to school with,” said Seven Valleys resident Judy Hess. “It’s just a great time.”
The event was hosted by the Jacobus Lions Club and the celebration ended with a firework show.