GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Flames ripped through a home in Gettysburg Borough Tuesday morning and a firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

According to the Gettysburg Fire Department, they got a report of a fire at the 200 block of Carlisle Street just before midnight. The house was unoccupied during the fire.

Fire crews did experience difficulties while battling the blaze. Gettysburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Ken Kine said that “this was challenging building due to the numerous renovations competed over the years and the current renovations in progress.”

The officials say flames were throughout the home. At first, firefighters began their attack with an exterior operation before transitioning to an interior attack.

More than 75 volunteer firefighters worked to get the blaze extinguished and got it under control just over three hours after arriving at the scene, the fire department said in a news release. Crews remained at the home until 5 a.m. performing overhaul and making sure there were no hot spots or hidden flames left during cleanup.

One firefighter had to be transported to the hospital as a precaution for minor injuries they sustained while battling the blaze, the release says.

The fire is believed to be accidental, but the cause is currently under investigation. There was no monetary amount given for damages caused by the fire.

Crews who responded to the scene include; Gettysburg Fire Department, Fairfield Community Fire Company, Cashtown Community Fire Department, Arendtsville Community Fire Company, Biglerville Hose & Truck Company, Bendersville Community Fire Company, York Springs Fire Company, Alpha Fire Company Littlestown, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, Greenmount Community Fire Company, Heidlersburg Fire Company, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, United Hook & Ladder Company, Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, Vigilant Hose Company Emmitsburg, Hanover Area Fire & Rescue, Adams Regional EMS, and Lifeteam EMS.