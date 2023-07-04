YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Flames ripped through two homes overnight, leaving multiple people and dogs displaced in Hanover.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Filbert Street in the borough for a reported house fire just after midnight on Tuesday, which was then upgraded to two homes that were ablaze when police arrived on the scene, 79 Fire Volunteers wrote in a Facebook post.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm after firefighters arrived and saw fire throughout the home and spreading up the side of it.

Two homes catch fire, deemed total loss in Hanover. Picture 79 Fire Volunteers Facebook.

Crews made their way inside the home that had heavy fire and were able to extinguish it before finding more flames in the attic that were compromising the roof. According to the post, firefighters had to evacuate the homes while battling the blaze.

Four people and three dogs were displaced because the two homes are both considered complete losses, but no injuries were reported. The fire was ruled accidental and was determined to have started in the carport, the post reads.

Multiple departments responded to the fire, including Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, United Hook & Ladder, Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company, and Porters Volunteer Fire Company.