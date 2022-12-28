CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Sports apparel and merchandise store Bleacher Bums announced on Dec. 28 that it will be closing two of its five locations.

According to Bleacher Bums’ announcement, it will be closing locations at the Colonial Park Mall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, Maryland. These closures are due to changes in the retail landscape over the last few years.

“We want to thank all of our Harrisburg and Frederick customers for their business. We appreciate each and every one of you. We hope that we’ll continue to see you shopping at one of our three remaining locations,” Bleacher Bums said in a Facebook post.

According to the release, in anticipation of the closure in late January 2023, Bleacher Bums will be marking down all of their in-store merchandise by 50%. These discounted prices will only apply to the Frederick and Colonial Park Mall locations; all sales will be final and no returns will be accepted.

All employees who currently work at one of the two closing locations will be offered positions at one of the other three open locations.

Following the closure of the two locations, these three Bleacher Bums locations will remain open: