(WHTM) — Blessed to Give Inc. and T.L.C. Construction — as well as other partners — are hosting an inaugural health event.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HUB, located at 1821 Fulton Street.

The event will offer health resources for the underserved communities in Harrisburg including:

Healthy food choices sponsored by Fulton Bank

Health screenings by WellSpan

Education on health choices and insurance information by Capital Blue

Exercise activities

A football clinic for the youth by a former NFL player

Harrisburg University Aquaponics vegetables

Youth activities provided by ROSE CEG HBG

“We are excited to host this event and provide much-needed health resources to the

underserved community of Harrisburg,” said Carla Hill, CEO of Blessed to Give Inc. “We believe

that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, and we hope this event will help make that

a reality.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information click here or call 717-829-3210