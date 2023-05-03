HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture was celebrated at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday when officials and farmers held a “Blessing of the balers.”

The blessing signifies hope for a productive hay season. Farmers brought their hitch pins, which help connect equipment on the balers, to be blessed.

The farmers were also thanked for all the work they do.

“Too many of us don’t truly understand where our food comes from or the very hard, back-breaking work that goes into it. That’s why we are all here today, to celebrate you,” said Rep. Bud Cook (R-Green, Washington Counties).

Most farmers couldn’t bring their entire baler, but one full rig did make it to the Capitol for the blessing event.