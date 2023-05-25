HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Blink-182, the multi-platinum award-winning pop punk band, is coming to Hersheypark Stadium over Memorial Day weekend as part of its first tour in years!

The band, which was formed in 1992, hadn’t played with its original members — Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus — since 2014 before they headlined at Coachella in 2023. Barker and Hoppus played with Matt Skiba from 2015 until Oct. 11, 2022, when they announced that DeLonge was returning to the group.

Blink-182’s 2023 tour, which runs from March 2023 through February 2024, includes the band’s first-ever performances in Latin America as well as stops in North America, Europe, Australia and more.

Their performance at Hersheypark Stadium is on Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m., and will feature Turnstile, a Baltimore-based hardcore band.

Blink-182 released “Edging,” a new single, on Oct. 14, 2022, ahead of their 2023 tour announcement, marking the first time in years the band’s original members were in the studio together.

For information on Blink-182 tickets at Hersheypark Stadium, click here. For information on the 2023 tour, visit Blink182.com.