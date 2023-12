HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy are coming to the Midstate but you’ll have to wait a little while to see them.

The Air Dot Show Tour is coming to Harrisburg International Airport on May 24 and 25th 2025.

The tour only has six other stops in the country.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to come for the event.