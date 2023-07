PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education is expected to vote on July 20 on whether to raise tuition at Pennsylvania’s 10 state-owned public universities for the 2023-2024 school year.

This vote was originally supposed to happen in April but was postponed to allow more time to see if the state budget included more funding.

Despite the postponement, there is still no official budget and it is now 20 days overdue.