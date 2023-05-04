HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials at the Holtwood Dam are urging people with recreational activities to be cautious if boating.

According to Brookwood Renewable, there are ongoing debris removal activities near and around the dam. Because of this, there are open sections in the boat barrier which is upstream of the dam.

The company encourages recreators to use caution and safety around the dam and respect all the signage that is in place.

People should also be wary of currents at the north tip of Weise Island and on the east side of the Urey Island chain as a line of buoys limits access to the Holtwood dam and its 55-foot spillway. Boating is prohibited downstream of these buoys.