HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s College of Medicine thanked families who donated the most personal, but vital, resources.

Medical students commemorated those who donated their bodies to medical education and research, as well as to the families who allowed the facilities to use the bodies of their deceased loved ones.

Nearly 100 donors were remembered.

“These donations are very powerful, they have helped out students become educators, and it helps the community, it makes us all part of community and recognition of education and moving forward with medicine,” said Evan Goldman, Ph.D., director of body donation program.

The opportunity for medical students to study bodies can lead to breakthroughs, especially the bodies of people who have died from brain-related illnesses like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.