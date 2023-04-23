LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster responded after a man’s body was found near U.S. 222 South just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange on Sunday morning.

State Police are seeking information and any witnesses who observed suspicious activity around 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. near U.S. 222 South around mile marker 48.6.

State Police also ask that businesses and residents with any surveillance video that captures U.S. 222 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit and the Adamstown/Knauers exit, including the interchanges, contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Lancaster or call 717-299-7650 with any information.