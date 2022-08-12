SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County.

According to a release from Shippensburg Borough, customers who live on the following roads are affected:

Eberly Drive

Logan Lane

Baker & Russell Drive

Rowe Road

The release also states that this does not affect Volvo Main Plant, but it does affect the Customer Center

Water should be boiled before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or food prep. The advisory is in effect until further notice,

cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). This includes water for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and water for pets. Wait for the water to cool before using it, or store it in the refrigerator in a clean

The advisory is in effect until further notice, click here for updated information from the borough.