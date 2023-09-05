LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A borough in Lebanon County is under a water boil advisory because of a large water main break.

Residents in Richland Borough should immediately boil their water and only use it for emergencies because of a contractor working in the area of the water main leak, according to a news release on Tuesday from the borough’s website.

Residents will eventually be informed when the water is safe to use. The Water Company staff will also be taking bacteriological samples to make sure the water is safe.

The water should be boiled for one minute and cooled before use. The water company advises that boiled water can be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.