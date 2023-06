HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bollywood is coming to Harrisburg!

Mika Singh, a well-known singer/rapper from India is holding a concert at The Forum in Harrisburg on Thursday night.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

You can buy tickets at this link.